COVID-19: Maldives surpasses 2400 total cases

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Wednesday, announced that 21 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 15 patients made full recoveries, surpassing a total of 2,400 confirmed infections.

According to the agency, the new cases include seven Maldivians and 11 Bangladeshi nationals.

The Maldives presently a total of 416 are active cases of COVID-19. Thus far, the country records 1,969 recoveries and 10 deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with over 82 per cent of patients now recovered.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 10.9 million people and claimed over 524,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 6.1 million people have recovered.

