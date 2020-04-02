COVID-19: Maldives releases 2 recovered individuals

National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) revealed that two individuals who recovered from COVID-19 were released from Dharumavantha Hospital this weekend.

Speaking to the press on April 3, Communications Undersecretary at the President’s Office, Mabrouq Abdul Azeez revealed that the individuals were two foreign nationals who tested positive from Sandies Bathala resort.

They were also the first two recoveries recorded in the Maldives.

The government also released four recovered individuals from the quarantine facility in Velidhoo, Alif Alif Atoll last Thursday, and 49 individuals from the quarantine facility in Fun Island Resort after they tested negative for COVID-19.

Presently, Maldives records 19 confirmed and six active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 13 recoveries. While there are two confirmed cases of Maldivians, no local to local transmissions have been recorded.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 1,202,400 people and claimed over 64,700 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 246,600 people have recovered.

