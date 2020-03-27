COVID-19: Maldives records two additional recoveries

Maldivian authorities, on Sunday, confirmed that two additional COVID-19 patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13.

Speaking at the press conference held at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Dr Moosa Murad from Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) stated that all foreigners among the 15 COVID-19 patients being treated in Maldives had recovered.

Following the new recoveries, Maldives currently has four active cases which consist of two Maldivians quarantined after returning from the United Kingdom (UK) and two Italians that tested positive after departing from the country.

In response to a question concerning the earliest possible release date for the recovered individuals, Dr Murad noted that all patients at the Velidhoo quarantine facility would be released following the mandatory 14- day period.

He added that three individuals transferred to Dharumavantha Hospital will remain under medical monitoring for an additional month, to ensure that there are no further complications.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 721,400 people and claimed over 33,900 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 151,000 people have recovered.

