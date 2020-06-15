COVID-19: Maldives records ninth virus-related death

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Tuesday confirmed the ninth COVID-19-related death in the Maldives.

According to the agency, the deceased is a 43-year-old Filipino male who was admitted in the DH-11 facility at state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH).

Today at 01:50 pm, a 43-year-old Filipino male admitted at DH11 has passed away. This is the 9th COVID-19 death in the Maldives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) June 30, 2020

No further details have been disclosed as of yet.

The first virus-related death in the Maldives was that of an 83-year-old local female, on April 29. The second death involved the passing of a 33-year-old male Bangladeshi national, while the third and fourth fatalities concerned local males aged 80 and 88 respectively. The fifth and sixth were also Bangladeshi males, aged 46 and 54. While the seventh death was an 89-year-old local woman, the eighth fatality was a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national.

With this development, Maldives now has a total of 2,337 confirmed cases, out of which 396 are active cases of COVID-19. Thus far, the country records 1,927 recoveries and nine fatalities.

The COVID-19 outbreak in the Maldives’ capital has disproportionately affected its migrant worker population, the majority of whom are Bangladeshi nationals living in highly congested quarters where it is impossible to reduce contact or exercise social distancing. Their often small-spaced living conditions have been described by local and international civil society organizations as, “claustrophobic”, “unsanitary” and “overcrowded”.

In a move to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in particular within congested labour quarters, the administration had mobilised efforts to transfer expatriate workers to safer environments, including temporary shelters in Hulhumale’, Thilafushi and Gulhifalhu.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 10.4 million people and claimed over 508,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 5.6 million people have recovered.

