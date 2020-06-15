COVID-19: Maldives records 77 more cases, 36 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Thursday announced that 77 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 36 recovered from the disease.

According to the agency, the new cases include 56 Maldivians, 20 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian citizen.

With this development, the total number of positive cases has reached 3,252, with 688 active cases. Till date, the country recorded 2,534 recoveries and 15 deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

After recording low numbers for several weeks, the recent spike of virus cases has reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to 78 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 16 million people and claimed over 644,900 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 9.8 million people have recovered.

