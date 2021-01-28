COVID-19: Maldives records 53rd death

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Wednesday, announced the 53rd COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

The deceased was a 70-year-old Maldivian male, who succumbed to the virus while undergoing treatment at the DH11 Facility.

He was declared dead at 1542 hrs.

He is the 46th local to have succumbed to the virus in the Maldives. The remaining fatalities consist of seven expatriates, including six Bangladeshi nationals and one Filipino citizen.

Currently, the island nation records a total of 16,155 virus cases of which 1,833 are active cases, in addition to 14,263 recoveries and 53 deaths.

After a long period of recording low numbers towards the end of 2020, Maldives is now experiencing its third wave of the pandemic, with the introduction of the United Kingdom’s highly contagious virus variant.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Maldives, HPA announced to tighten curfew hours and vehicle movement restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region from February 3 onwards, for a period of 14 days.

