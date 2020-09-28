COVID-19: Maldives records 33rd virus-related death

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Monday, announced the 33rd COVID-19 related fatality in the Maldives.

The deceased was a 79-year-old Maldivian male, who passed away at approximately 0222 hrs while receiving treatment at the DH11 facility.

He is the 27th local to have succumbed to the virus in the island nation. The remaining fatalities include five Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

With these developments, Maldives currently records a total of 9,173 virus cases of which 1,808 are active cases, in addition to 7,326 recoveries and 33 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are currently present in 25 inhabited islands as well as 32 resorts across the archipelago.

During the last month, authorities tightened the safety measures implemented in the Greater Male’ region, following an alarming upsurge of COVID-19 cases after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

Authorities have stated that the effects of implementing stricter measures will be reflected in the case numbers towards the end of the month.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 29.2 million people and claimed over 929,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 21 million people have recovered.

Source URL: Google News