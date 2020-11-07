COVID-19: Maldives records 30 new cases, 25 recoveries

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Saturday, announced that 39 additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19 while 148 more have recovered.

According to the agency, the new cases consist of 15 locals and 15 foreigners.

HPA revealed that 15 of the new infections were reported in the Greater Male’ Region while the remaining 15 cases were identified outside the capital area.

The agency further noted that the confirmed cases included seven deceased individuals that did not directly die due to COVID-19.

In addition to the Greater Male’ Region, active virus cases are currently present in 15 inhabited islands across the archipelago.

The Maldives currently records a total of 11,962 virus cases of which 850 are active cases, in addition to 11,066 recoveries and 39 deaths.

During August, authorities tightened the safety measures implemented in the Greater Male’ region, following an alarming upsurge of COVID-19 cases after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

After a long period of recording over 100 daily cases, the numbers fell to two-digits during the most part of September. Throughout October the numbers had slipped further down below 50, with a few spikes on rare occasions.

Within this same period, the number of recoveries saw a significant increase, bringing the number of recovered cases to over 92 per cent.

Despite the sustained decrease in virus cases, HPA has renewed calls for citizens to adhere to protective measures to contain the spread of the virus, cautioning against a public sentiment that the outbreak has been “controlled”.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 49.9 million people and claimed over 1.2 million lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 35.4 million people have recovered.

