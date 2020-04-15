COVID-19: Maldives records 19 more confirmed cases

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced Wednesday that an additional 19 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maldives

The newly confirmed cases (MAV01439 – MAV01457) consist of four locals, 13 Bangladeshi citizens, one Indian and one Nepali national.

With this development, Maldives presently records 1,457 confirmed and 1,220 active cases of COVID-19, five fatalities and 232 recoveries till date.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15. COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Maldives’ large expatriate population, the majority of whom are Bangladeshi nationals and live in highly congested quarters where it is impossible to reduce contact or exercise social distancing.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.7 million people and claimed over 352,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.4 million people have recovered.

