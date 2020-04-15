COVID-19: Maldives records 14 more cases, 6 recoveries

National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) announced Thursday night that 14 more individuals were found positive for COVID-19, while six people recovered from the disease in the Maldives.

Speaking at the daily virtual press conference, Communications Undersecretary at the President’s Office Mabrouq Abdul Azeez noted that this development brings the total number of confirmed cases on Thursday to 27.

The new cases, MAV0956 to MAV0982, include seven locals, 18 Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian and one Nepali citizen.

In addition to the new cases, Health Protection Agency (HPA)’s Epidemiologist Dr Ibrahim Afzal disclosed that five local men and one local woman have also recovered from the coronavirus.

The Maldives now records a total of 982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 932 active cases, four fatalities and a total of 46 recoveries. Capital city Malé, one of the most densely populated places in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases since recording its first local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, 2020, the World Health Organization classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. At present, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 4.4 million people and claimed over 300,500 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.6 million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News