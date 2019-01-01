COVID-19: Maldives records 124 new cases, 139 recoveries

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed on Monday, that 124 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 139 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the agency, the new cases include 100 Maldivians, 16 Bangladeshi nationals, three Indians, two Nepalese citizens, one Filipino, one Ukrainian and one Australian.

HPA stated that 118 of the newly identified cases were identified in the Greater Male’ region while six were identified in islands outside of the capital area.

On Monday evening, a local female aged 64, admitted at the Hulhumale’ Medical Facility passed away, marking the 23rd COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

The woman is the 18th local that succumbed to the virus. The remaining fatalities were Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

With these developments, the island nation now records total 5,909 confirmed and 2,389 active COVID-19 cases, along with 3,488 recoveries and 23 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are also present in Ihavandhoo and Filladhoo in Haa Alif Atoll, Naivaadhoo and Kurinbi in Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Miladhoo in Noonu Atoll, Hulhudhuffaaru in Raa Atoll, Kudarikilu and Kamadhoo in Baa Atoll, Naifaru in Lhaviyani Atoll, Maamigili in Alif Dhaalu Atoll, Thulusdhoo and Himmafushi in Kaafu Atoll, Keyodhoo in Vaavu Atoll, Nilandhoo in Faafu Atoll, Madifushi in Thaa Atoll Fuvahmulah City, and Hithadhoo and Feydhoo in Addu City.

Furthermore, HPA noted that active cases are present in 12 resorts across the archipelago, including seven tourists and 13 staff members with confirmed infections. Two Bangladeshi work permit holders in Park Hyatt Maldives were amongst the staff members that tested newly positive on Monday.

After recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, the island nation recorded a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, indicating an alarming community spread in the country.

However, the number of recoveries have increased in the past few days, after the recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from a peak 86 to the lowest 53 per cent. This value currently stands at 59 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

Noting the economic repercussions of implementing lockdown measures again, authorities have continually requested the public to adhere to HPA’s safety guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus as life continues in the ‘new normal’.

The state has also announced a curfew from 2200hrs to 0500hrs in the Greater Male’ region, where the spread is centred, as a precautionary measure to curb the virus spread.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 21.9 million people and claimed over 774,700 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 14.6 million people have recovered.

