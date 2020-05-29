COVID-19: Maldives records 101 new cases, 47 recoveries

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) confirmed 101 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 47 recoveries on late Sunday

Speaking at NEOC’s nightly virtual press conference, Communications Undersecretary at the President’s Office Mabrouq Abdul Azeez recorded the total number of confirmed cases at 1,773.

With this development, Maldives presently records 1,313 active cases, five fatalities and 453 recoveries.

The COVID-19 outbreak in capital city Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 6.2 million people and claimed over 372,340 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3 million people have recovered.

