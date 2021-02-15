COVID-19: Maldives record 60th fatality, second death in 24hours

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Saturday, announced the 60th COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

As per the agency, the deceased was a 67-year-old local male, who was admitted to the DH11 facility.

He was declared dead at 10:28 hrs. This was the second fatality to COVID-19 under 24 hours. Only a few hours earlier, at 0143hrs, a 63-year-old local female passed away, also at DH11 facility.

This marks the 53rd local to have succumbed to the virus in the Maldives. The remaining fatalities consist of seven expatriates, including six Bangladeshi nationals and one Filipino citizen.

Local media reported that the latest fatality was veteran actor Koyya Hassan Manik.

He was one of the most renown artists of the country since his entrance into the entertainment industry in the 1980s.

Hassan Manik has starred in numerous local movies and dramas, was featuring in local commercials until recently.

At present, the island nation records a total of 18,340 virus cases of which 2,419 are active cases, in addition to 15,863 recoveries.

After a long period of recording low numbers towards the end of 2020, Maldives is now experiencing its third wave of pandemic, with the introduction of the United Kingdom’s highly contagious virus variant.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Maldives, HPA announced to tighten curfew hours and vehicle movement restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region from February 3 onwards, for a period of 14 days.

