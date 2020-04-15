COVID-19: Maldives confirms 58 new cases

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Friday, confirmed 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives.

According to the agency, the newly confirmed cases (MAV1314 to MAV1371) consist of 25 locals, 13 Bangladeshi citizens, 14 Indian citizens and six Nepalese.

With this development, Maldives currently records 1,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,221 active cases. The country has reported four fatalities and a total of 144 recoveries till date.

Maldives’ capital Malé, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 since confirming its first local transmission of the virus on April 15.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.5 million people and claimed over 346,719 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.3 million people have recovered.

