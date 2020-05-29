COVID-19: Maldives confirms 27 new cases, 40 recoveries

The Health Protection Agency (HPA). on Friday, confirmed an additional 27 cases of COVID-19 and 40 recoveries.

According to the agency, the new cases (MAV1977 – MAV2003) consists of 14 Maldivians, 12 Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian.

The locals include four females out of which one is 2 years old and the remaining three are aged between 48 and 64. The ten Maldivian males that tested positive include two children aged one and five years as well as eight men between the ages of 23 and 57.

While one of the Bangladeshi nationals that tested positive is a woman, the remaining cases involve men between the ages of 27 and 35. An Indian patient is a 31-year-old man.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries has been significantly on the rise, with over 58 per cent now recovered.

With the latest development, Maldives presently records a total of 2,003 confirmed cases, out of which 800 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,193 recoveries and eight deaths.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7.6 million people and claimed over 426,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.8 million people have recovered.

