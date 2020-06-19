COVID-19: Maldives confirms 21 new cases, 16 recoveries

As of 1800hrs on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that an additional 21 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 16 patients made full recoveries.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), the new cases include 12 locals, seven Bangladesh nationals, one Indian and one Nepali citizen.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 21 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 12 Maldivians

– 07 Bangladeshis

– 01 Indian

– 01 Nepali Total number of cases: 2,238 pic.twitter.com/StHHh2W04x — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) June 23, 2020

With these developments, Maldives presently records a total of 2,238 confirmed cases, out of which 396 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,829 recoveries and eight fatalities so far.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with roughly 81 per cent of patients now recovered.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 9.2 million people and claimed over 476,583 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 4.9 million people have recovered.

