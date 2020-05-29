COVID-19: Maldives confirms 20 more cases, 11 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) confirmed an additional 20 cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries in Maldives late Wednesday.

According to the agency, the new cases (MAV1943 – MAV1962) comprises 16 Maldivians and four Bangladeshi nationals.

The locals comprise ten males aged between two and 53, and six females aged between five and 51. The Bangladeshi nationals are males between the ages of 20 and 34.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries in the Maldives has now risen to 1,121 with this development.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first week following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15. However, the number of recoveries has been significantly on the rise in recent weeks, with over 57 per cent now recovered.

The Maldives presently records a total of 1,962 confirmed cases, out of which 831 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,121 recoveries and eight deaths.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7.3 million people and claimed over 416,000 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.7 million people have recovered.

