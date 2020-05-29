COVID-19: Maldives confirms 2 additional cases, 64 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Sunday, confirmed an additional two cases of COVID-19, while 64 more patients recovered from the infection within 24hrs from Saturday to Sunday.

Speaking at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC)’s nightly virtual press conference, HPA’s Medical Officer Dr Nazla Rafeeq noted that the new positive cases include two Maldivians – a 12-year-old girl and a man, aged 44.

The two cases (MAV1902-MAV1903) are connected to identified clusters.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00pm Confirmed an additional 02 cases of COVID-19 infection in Maldives – 02 Maldivians Total number of cases: 1,903 pic.twitter.com/aEDe5K067b — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) June 7, 2020

Currently, Maldives records a total of 1,903 cases, out of which 1,068 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 827 recoveries and eight deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 7 million people and claimed over 403,345 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 3.4million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News