COVID-19: Maldives confirms 128 new cases, 36 recoveries

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) announced on Thursday that 128 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Maldives, while 36 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the agency, the new cases include 83 Maldivians, 35 Bangladeshi nationals, four Indians, four Sri Lankans and two Nepali citizens.

127 of the new positive cases were identified in the Greater Male’ region while a single case was identified in an island outside the region.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are also present in Kelaa, Ihavandhoo and Filladhoo in Haa Alif Atoll, Naivaadhoo in Haa Dhaalu Atoll, Hulhudhuffaaru in Raa Atoll, Kudarikilu and Kamadhoo in Baa Atoll, Hinnavaru and Naifaru of Lhaviyani Atoll, Maafushi and Thulusdhoo of Kaafu Atoll, Fulidhoo of Vaavu Atoll, Fuvahmulah City, and Hithadhoo and Feydhoo of Addu City.

Furthermore, HPA noted that active cases are present in eight resorts across the archipelago, including six tourists and 12 staff members with confirmed infections.

With these developments, Maldives now records total 5,494 confirmed and 2,553 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,920 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Speaking at a media briefing held by HEOC, the centre’s Spokesperson and Health Protection Agency (HPA)’s Medical Officer Dr Nazla Rafeeq revealed that an 83-year-old local man was taken to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH) at approximately 1900 hrs and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Although the man had posthumously tested positive for COVID-19, authorities have yet to declare the death as caused by the virus.

On August 6, the island nation recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed per capita in the world.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, after recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, indicates an alarming community spread in the country, with recovery numbers slipping in stark contrast to newly identified cases.

The recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from peak 86 to 53.1 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

Noting the economic repercussions of implementing lockdown measures again, authorities have continually requested the public to adhere to HPA’s safety guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus as life continues in the ‘new normal’.

The state has also announced a curfew from 2200hrs to 0500hrs in the Greater Male’ region, where the spread is centred, as a precautionary measure to curb the virus spread.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 20.7 million people and claimed over 751,500 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 13.6 million people have recovered.

