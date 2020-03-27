COVID-19: HPA places two resorts under monitoring

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Sunday, enacted monitoring measures on The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives Resort and LUX* North Male Atoll, located in Raa Atoll and Kaafu Atoll respectively.

Authorities are currently working to collect samples from a Maldivian and two foreign individuals that developed symptoms of COVID-19 at The Standard, as well as a Maldivian that began displaying symptoms in LUX* North Male.

All aforementioned individuals were placed under home isolation until tests are conducted.

The Maldives now records 17 confirmed and four active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 13 recoveries. While there are two confirmed cases of Maldivians, no local to local transmissions are recorded.

The World Health Organization has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 721,400 people and claimed over 33,900 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 151,000 people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News