COVID-19: HPA places Naifaru under monitoring

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Wednesday placed Naifaru, Lhaviyani Atoll, under monitoring after a Bangladeshi man tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Faadhippolhu Naifaru Council, the expatriate is a deckhand on a local ferry boat and was tested upon exhibiting symptoms for COVID-19.

A passenger aboard the vessel, which had departed to Naifaru last Thursday, also tested positive for the virus.

The individual in question is now in self-quarantine on the island. Prior to his isolation, the man was identified to have visited locations where members of the public gathered.

“He definitely visited two tea shops”, said Naifaru Council member Mohamed Kareem in regards to the contact tracing efforts.

All movement into and out from Naifaru is restricted until further notice.

However, the boat had departed to capital city Male’ on Tuesday, with its crew of seven, along with 10 passengers.

Maldives now records total 5,223 confirmed and 2,353 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,849 recoveries and 21 deaths.

Currently, the island nation records the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed per capita in the world.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 20.5 million people and claimed over 746,337 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 13.4 million people have recovered.

