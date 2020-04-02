COVID-19: HPA places Joali Maldives, Raa Bodufushi under monitoring

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Tuesday placed two resorts, Joali Maldives and Raa Bodufushi, under monitoring after a foreign national that visited both islands tested positive for COVID-19.

According to HPA, the individual tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Maldives.

HPA announced that the two islands will remain under monitoring until contract tracing is complete.

Both resorts are located in Raa Atoll.

Maldives recorded its first case of COVID-19 on March 7, for Kuredu Island Resort. Since, as a measure to control the spread of the virus in the country, the government has suspended issuing on-arrival visas effective March 27.

The Maldives presently records 19 confirmed and six active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 13 recoveries. While there are two confirmed cases of Maldivians, no local to local transmissions have been recorded.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 1,358,900 people and claimed over 75,896 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 293,400 people have recovered.

