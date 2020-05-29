COVID-19: HPA confirms additional 34 positive cases

Health Protection Agency on Friday confirmed an additional 34 individuals tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Among those newly confirmed (MAV1547 – MAV1513) are 12 Maldivians and 22 foreign nationals, of which 21 hail from Bangladeshi while one is from India.

Those newly confirmed positive include 3 children, including a child below the age of one. The list also includes 3 persons above the age of 60; an 89-year-old, a 92-year-old and a 61-year-old.

Of the 34 individuals, only 8 were identified as being female.

With this development, the total number of cases recorded in the Maldives has risen to 1,547. Among those are 1,300 active cases, five fatalities and 242 recoveries.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

Further, COVID-19 has disproportionately affected the Maldives’ large expatriate population, the majority of whom are Bangladeshi nationals and live in highly congested quarters where it is impossible to reduce contact or exercise social distancing.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 5.9 million people and claimed over 363, 200 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 2.6 million people have recovered.

