COVID-19: HPA confirms 64 additional cases

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Friday, confirmed that 64 additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Maldives, recording a significant spike compared to the average rate of infection.

According to the agency, the new cases include 44 Maldivians, 17 Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian citizens and a single Nepali.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 64 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 44 Maldivians

– 17 Bangladeshis

– 2 Indians

– 1 Nepali Total number of cases: 2,617 pic.twitter.com/zkeRBrTdBZ — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) July 10, 2020

A further 11 recoveries were noted within the 24 hour period.

With these developments, Maldives presently has a total of 2,617 confirmed and 361 active cases of COVID-19. Thus far, the country records 2,238 recoveries and 13 deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with over 85 per cent of patients now recovered.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 12.5 million people and claimed over 559,587 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 7.2 million people have recovered.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Google News