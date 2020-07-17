COVID-19: HPA confirms 55 cases, 70 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Thursday confirmed an additional 55 cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives and 70 new recoveries.

As per the agency, the new cases include 31 Maldivians, 21 Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian citizens and one Sri Lankan.

With this development, the total number of positive cases has reached 3,175, with 647 active cases. Till date, the country recorded 2,498 recoveries and 15 fatalities.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

After recording low numbers for several weeks, the recent spike of virus cases has reduced the total amount of recovered patients from 86 to 77 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

Government offices and businesses including shops, cafe’s and restaurants restarted services on July 1 while authorities reopened Maldives’ borders for tourism on July 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 15.7 million people and claimed over 638,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 9.6 million people have recovered.

