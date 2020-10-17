COVID-19: HPA confirms 36th death in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Saturday, confirmed the 36th COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

The deceased was a 67-year-old Maldivian man, who passed away at 0700 hrs while receiving treatment at Hulhumale Medical Facility.

He marks the 30th local to have succumbed to the virus in the Maldives. The remaining fatalities include five Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

The Maldives currently records a total of 11,154 virus cases of which 1,117 are active cases, in addition to 9,995 recoveries and 35 deaths.

During August, authorities tightened the safety measures implemented in the Greater Male’ region, following an alarming upsurge of COVID-19 cases after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

After a long period of recording over 100 daily cases, the numbers fell to two-digits during the most part of September. Within this same period, the number of recoveries saw a significant increase, bringing the number of recovered cases to over 89 per cent.

Despite the sustained decrease in virus cases, HPA has renewed calls for citizens to adhere to protective measures to contain the spread of the virus, cautioning against a public sentiment that the outbreak has been “controlled”.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 39.3 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 29.5 million people have recovered.

