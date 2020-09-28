COVID-19: HPA confirms 32nd death in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Wednesday, confirmed the 32nd COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

According to the agency, a 58-year-old Maldivian female passed away at approximately 0355, while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hulhumale’ Medical Facility (HMF).

With these developments, 26 locals have now succumbed to the virus in the island nation. The remaining fatalities include five Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

The Maldives currently records a total of 9,052 virus cases of which 1,959 are active cases, in addition to 7,055 recoveries and 32 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are currently present in 28 inhabited islands as well as 26 resorts across the archipelago.

During the last month, authorities tightened the safety measures implemented in the Greater Male’ region, following an alarming upsurge of COVID-19 cases after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions.

Authorities have stated that the effects of implementing stricter measures will be reflected in the case numbers towards the end of the month.

After a long period of recording over 100 daily cases, the numbers have slipped down to two-digits during the past six days.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 28.9 million people and claimed over 924,500 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 20.8 million people have recovered.

