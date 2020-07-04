COVID-19: HPA confirms 31 cases, 6 recoveries

Health Protection Agency (HPA) revealed on Sunday that 31 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Maldives while six individuals recovered.

According to the agency, the newly identified cases include 22 Maldivians, 8 Bangladesh nationals and one Indian citizen.

With these developments, Maldives presently has a total of 2,762 confirmed and 444 active cases of COVID-19. Thus far, the country records 2,290 recoveries and 13 deaths.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

After recording low numbers for several weeks, the recent spike of virus cases has reduced the total amount of recovered patients from 86 to 82 percent.

The number of COVID-19 cases increased after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. Government offices and businesses including shops, cafe’s and restaurants restarted services on July 1 while authorities are prepared to reopen Maldives’ borders for tourism on July 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 13.1 million people and claimed over 573,200 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 7.6 million people have recovered.

