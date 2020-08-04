COVID-19: HPA confirms 23rd death in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Monday, confirmed the 23rd COVID-19-related fatality in the Maldives.

The deceased was a 64-year-old Maldivian female, who was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hulhumale’ Medical Facility (HMF).

She passed away at 1736 hrs.

The woman is the 18th local that succumbed to the virus. The remaining fatalities were Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

With this development, Maldives now records total 5,785 confirmed and 2,413 active COVID-19 cases, along with 3,349 recoveries and 23 deaths.

After recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, the island nation recorded a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, indicating an alarming community spread in the country.

With recovery numbers slipping in stark contrast to newly identified cases, the recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to 57 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 21.8 million people and claimed over 773,700 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 14.5 million people have recovered.

