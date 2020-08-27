COVID-19: HPA confirms 178 new cases, 122 recoveries in Maldives

The Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Wednesday, announced that 178 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 122 recovered from the disease.

The new cases include 141 Maldivians, 25 Bangladeshis, 10 Indians and two Spanish citizens.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 178 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 141 Maldivians

– 25 Bangladeshis

– 10 Indians

– 02 Spaniards Total number of cases: 7,225 pic.twitter.com/xaKArDQorK — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) August 26, 2020

According to the agency, 176 of the new positive cases were reported in the Greater Male’ Region, while the remaining 2 were detected from islands outside of the capital area.

With these developments, the island nation now records total 7,225 confirmed and 2,636 active COVID-19 cases, along with 4,561 recoveries and 28 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are present in 33 inhabited islands as well as 15 resorts across the archipelago.

After recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, the island nation recorded a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, indicating an alarming community spread in the country.

With the increasing number of infections, the number of recoveries has also risen in the past couple of weeks, after the recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to the lowest 53 per cent. This value currently stands at 62.9 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 24.1 million people and claimed over 825,800 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 16.6 million people have recovered.

