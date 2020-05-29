Health Society & Culture

COVID-19: HPA confirms 11 additional cases in Maldives

1 day ago
Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Friday night, confirmed that 11 additional individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the agency, the newly confirmed cases consist of eight locals and three Bangladesh nationals. No further details were revealed regarding the individuals.


Tweet by the Health Protection Agency (HPA) with the latest COVID-19 update. PHOTO: TWITTER

With this development, Maldives now records 1,883 positive cases, 1157, active cases and 648 recoveries. Till date, event fatalities have been confirmed.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 6.7 million people and claimed over 394,000 lives around the world. However, 3.2 million people have recovered from the infection.

