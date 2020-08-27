COVID-19: HPA announces 135 new cases, 142 recoveries in Maldives

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Tuesday, announced that 135 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Maldives, while 142 recovered from the disease.

The new cases include 109 Maldivians, 15 Bangladeshis, eight Indians, two Egyptians and one Nepali citizen.

According to the agency, 126 of the newly positive cases were reported in the Greater Male’ Region, while the remaining 9 were detected from islands outside of the capital area.

Earlier the same day, HPA announced the 28th COVID-19-related death in Maldives.

With these developments, the island nation now records total 7,047 confirmed and 2,580 active COVID-19 cases, along with 4,439 recoveries and 28 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are present in 32 inhabited islands throughout 15 atolls in the archipelago.

Furthermore, HPA noted that active cases are present in 10 resorts across the archipelago.

We have been saying that day by day #COVID19 cases have been increasing. Here are visuals to give a better understanding on the extent of spread in Male’ pic.twitter.com/AM9Nua6OTm — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) August 25, 2020

After recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, the island nation recorded a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, indicating an alarming community spread in the country.

With the increasing number of infections, the number of recoveries has also risen in the past couple of weeks, after the recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to the lowest 53 percent. This value currently stands at 62.9 percent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 23.9 million people and claimed over 819,430 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 16.4 million people have recovered.

