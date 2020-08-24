COVID-19: HPA announces 109 new cases, 52 recoveries in Maldives

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Saturday announced that 109 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 52 people recovered from the disease.

The new cases include 80 Maldivians, 24 Bangladeshis, two Indians, two Sri Lankans and one Nepali citizen.

According to the agency, 106 of the new positive cases were reported in the Greater Male’ Region, while the remaining three were detected from islands outside of the capital area.

✳️ COVID-19 Case Updates As of 06:00 PM Confirmed an additional 109 cases of COVID-19 infections in Maldives – 80 Maldivians

– 24 Bangladeshis

– 2 Indians

– 2 Sri Lankans

– 1 Nepali Total number of cases: 7,578 pic.twitter.com/cADRybsR6a — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) August 29, 2020

With these developments, the island nation now records total 7,578 confirmed and 2,619 active COVID-19 cases, along with 4,925 recoveries and 28 deaths.

Earlier the same day, HPA placed the islands of Kulhudhuffushi, Haa Dhaalu Atoll, and Thinadhoo, Gaafu Dhaalu Atoll, under monitoring following confirmation of positive cases on both islands.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are present in 32 inhabited islands as well as 15 resorts across the archipelago.

After recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, the island nation recorded a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, indicating an alarming community spread in the country.

With the increasing number of infections, the number of recoveries has also risen in the past couple of weeks, after the recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to the lowest 53 per cent. This value currently stands at 65 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé continues to record a significant number of COVID-19 cases, similar to the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 25 million people and claimed over 843,100 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 17.3 million people have recovered.

