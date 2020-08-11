COVID-19: Govt introduces up to MVR 5000 fine for quarantine violations

The government, on Sunday, amended the regulation on quarantine and isolation centres, to impose a fine of up to MVR 5,000 for violating quarantine orders.

As per the newly added provisions, any individual that fails to adhere to quarantine or isolation orders issued by relevant bodies must pay MVR 2,500 as a fine following the initial violation. The second and third violations will result in fines of MVR 2,500 and MVR 3,500 respectively. A fine of MVR 5,000 will be levied for all subsequent violations.

Maldives Police Service will oversee the implementation of the new regulation which came into effect on August 30. For islands without police bases, the local councils will implement the regulation.

The Maldives currently records total 7,667 confirmed and 2,597 active COVID-19 cases, along with 5,036 recoveries and 28 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ region, active virus cases are present in 31 inhabited islands as well as 15 resorts across the archipelago.

After recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, COVID-19 cases in the Maldives skyrocketed again after the state commenced the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region. As per authorities, the spike indicates a high level of community spread in the country.

As the capital city of Male’, one of the most densely populated cities in the world, continues to record a significant number of virus cases per day, the government has redoubled protective measures, implementing a curfew from 2200 to 0500 hrs and mandating facemasks.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 25.4 million people and claimed over 850,800 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 17.7 million people have recovered.

