COVID-19: Foreign ministry advises Maldivians in Philippines to register

13 hours ago
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday, advised all Maldivians residing in Phillippines to register with the Maldives High Commission in Bangladesh as a precautionary measure amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Alternatively, Maldivian citizens in the Philippines can contact the Maldives’ Honorary Consul, Mr Gaudencio Santillan Hernandez Jr, or register online via a ministry web portal.

The foreign ministry tweeted contact details along with the link for online registration.

The Phillippine government on Sunday imposed a quarantine on their capital city, Manila in order to curb the nation’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Philippine health officials reported 29 new cases of coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 140. Eleven of the infected have died.

