COVID-19: Foreign ministry advises Maldivians in Philippines to register

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday, advised all Maldivians residing in Phillippines to register with the Maldives High Commission in Bangladesh as a precautionary measure amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Alternatively, Maldivian citizens in the Philippines can contact the Maldives’ Honorary Consul, Mr Gaudencio Santillan Hernandez Jr, or register online via a ministry web portal.

The foreign ministry tweeted contact details along with the link for online registration.

Maldivians residing in Philippines are advised to register with @MDVinBGD via hotline +880 1708-140036 or contact Maldives Honorary Consul Mr. Gaudencio Santillan Hernandez Jr at +639175297253 or by the link listed below.https://t.co/24LHLxU4lz — Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇲🇻 (@MoFAmv) March 15, 2020

The Phillippine government on Sunday imposed a quarantine on their capital city, Manila in order to curb the nation’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Philippine health officials reported 29 new cases of coronavirus infections Sunday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 140. Eleven of the infected have died.

