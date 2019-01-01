Covid-19: European fish consumption goes down

Maldives Seafood Processors and Exporters Association (MSPEA) has stated that fish purchase in the European countries has gone down due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The Association whose members are the leading exporters of fish to Europe stated in a news statement, due to Covid-19, the purchase of yellowfin tuna has gone down by 30% in Europe.

The statement details that among the countries the Maldives exports fish, Covid-19 have been spreading in Italy and Germany and those countries restaurants and food courts are being shut down.

Moreover, European suppliers have informed the Maldivian fresh yellowfin tuna exporters that it might go further down.

The leading fish exporters of Maldives have brought the issue to the Fisheries Ministry.

