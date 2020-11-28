Health Society & Culture

COVID-19 deaths reach 40 in Maldives

2 days ago
MALE, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) — The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the Maldives has risen to 40, state media reported on Monday.

Maldives’ 40th death due to COVID-19 occurred on Sunday, alongside 24 new confirmed infections, raising the country’s total case count to 11,986, according to the Health Protection Agency (HPA)

The HPA data showed that the Maldives has 847 active cases of COVID-19 spread across 14 inhabited islands and 26 resorts. Some 60 patients are currently hospitalised for treatment.

