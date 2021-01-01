COVID-19: Death toll hits 59 in Maldives

Health Protection Agency (HPA), on Saturday, announced the 59th COVID-19 related death in Maldives.

As per the agency, the deceased was a 63-year-old Maldivian female, who was brought to admitted at the DH11.

She was declared dead at 0104 hrs.

This marks the 59th local to have succumbed to the virus in the Maldives. The remaining fatalities consist of seven expatriates, including six Bangladeshi nationals and one Filipino citizen.

At present, the island nation records a total of 18,340 virus cases of which 2,419 are active cases, in addition to 15,863 recoveries.

After a long period of recording low numbers towards the end of 2020, Maldives is now experiencing its third wave of pandemic, with the introduction of the United Kingdom’s highly contagious virus variant.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the Maldives, HPA announced to tighten curfew hours and vehicle movement restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region from February 3 onwards, for a period of 14 days.

