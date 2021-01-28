COVID-19 cases in Maldives cross 15,000

MALE, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Maldives has crossed 15,000, local media reported here Wednesday.

Data from the Health Protection Agency (HPA) showed that 146 new cases of COVID-19 were detected on Tuesday, raising the country’s total case count to 15,247.

According to the HPA, there are 1,273 active cases of COVID-19, out of which 93 patients have been hospitalized for treatment.

A total of 13,916 patients have fully recovered from the virus while 51 have died.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News