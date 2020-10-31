COVID-19: 60 people test positive in Kandima Maldives

Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC), on Sunday, confirmed that a total of 60 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at Kandima Maldives in Dhaalu Atoll.

Speaking at the biweekly press conference held at HEOC, the centre’s Spokesperson Dr Nazla Rafeeq noted that 44 people were identified as contacts of the 60 that tested positive for the virus.

The virus transmission marked the first outbreak of this magnitude at a tourist resort.

A medical team from Dhaalu Atoll Hospital is currently operating on the resort in order to conduct contact tracing efforts and collect samples. HEOC also revealed that efforts were underway to transport high-risk individuals that tested positive to a health facility.

The outbreak in Kandima was only brought to the attention of authorities after a staff member of the resort, aged 60, was transferred to Kudahuvadhoo Hospital in the same atoll for testing. He has since passed away in the sickness, marking the 38th COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

The island nation currently records a total of 11,986 virus cases of which 847 are active cases, in addition to 11,092 recoveries and 40 deaths.

In addition to the Greater Male’ Region, active virus cases are currently present in 14 inhabited islands and 26 resorts across the archipelago. From the resorts, 138 employees and 52 tourists are currently seeking treatment for COVID-19.

Source URL: Google News