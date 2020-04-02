COVID-19: 33 people placed in isolation after contact tracing

The National Emergency Operation Centre has revealed that 33 people who came in contact with a foreigner that tested positive for COVID-19 after recent travel to the Maldives, have been placed in isolation.

The Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Tuesday revealed that a foreign national who recently worked at two resorts in the Maldives have tested positive for COVID-19. HPA said the foreigner tested positive after returning to his home country. The person departed from the Maldives on 31st March, and reports that he tested positive for the virus were received on Monday. The foreigner had worked at Joali Maldives and Raa Bodu Fushi resort since October prior to his departure from the Maldives. While it is unknown if he contracted the virus in his home country or during travel, it is also likely that he may have contracted the virus in the Maldives. Therefore, both resorts have now been placed on monitoring status.

During a press conference held Wednesday, government spokesperson on COVID-19 related matters, Mabrook Azeez said 33 people who had come in contact with the individual had been identified and placed in isolation. Samples of 21 individuals have been taken for testing, said Mabrook. The individuals placed in isolation include resort staff, the crew who travelled with the individual, airport ground staff and flight crew, said Mabrook.

The spokesperson said HPA is closely monitoring the situation, and that it is likely that more people may be taken into isolation.

Maldives has recorded 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 thus far. Out of these, six cases are currently active, while the remaining patients have recovered from the illness. Two active cases are of foreigners who have already departed from the Maldives, and the remaining four are all locals who returned to the archipelago from the United Kingdom.

