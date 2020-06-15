COVID-19: 20th death in Maldives as 15th local succumbs to virus

Health Protection Agency (HPA) on Tuesday confirmed the 20th COVID-19 related death in the Maldives.

The deceased was a 67-year-old Maldivian male, who was receiving treatment in the ER at Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH).

He passed away at 1212 hrs, a day after he was hospitalised.

Today at 12:12pm, a 67 yrs old Maldivian male at IGMH ER has passed away. He was taken to hospital on 10th August afternoon. This is the 20th #COVID19 death in the Maldives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May Allah grant him soul eternal peace in heaven. — Health Protection Agency (@HPA_MV) August 11, 2020

The man is the 15th local to have succumbed to the virus. The remaining deaths concerned four Bangladeshi nationals and a Filipino citizen.

With this development, Maldives now records total 5,157 confirmed and 2,302 active COVID-19 cases, along with 2,835 recoveries and 20 deaths.

Currently, the island nation records the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases confirmed per capita in the world.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases per capita, after recording significantly low numbers in the months of May and June, indicates an alarming community spread in the country, with recovery numbers slipping in stark contrast to newly identified cases.

The recent spike reduced the total amount of recovered patients from the peak 86 to 54.9 percent.

The number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed after the state initiated efforts to steer the country towards a ‘new normal’ with the phased easing of lockdown restrictions across the Greater Male’ Region.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 20.2 million people and claimed over 739,500 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 13.2 million people have recovered.

