COVID-19: 2 more test positive at Kandima Maldives

The Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), on Monday, revealed that two more staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Kandima Maldives, bringing the total number of active cases at the resort to 19.

According to the centre, the two positive results were among 33 samples collected from 12 employees and 21 tourists departing the resort. All remaining samples tested negative.

Although authorities prohibited movement to and from Kandima Maldives on Saturday evening, tourists at the resort are permitted to depart if they have not come into contact with any of the positive individuals and receive a negative result after a PCR test.

A medical team from Dhaalu Atoll Hospital is currently operating on the resort in order to conduct contact tracing efforts and collect samples. HEOC disclosed that the results of an additional 149 samples collected on Sunday were still pending.

HEOC previously revealed that efforts were underway to transport high-risk individuals that tested positive to a health facility.

At present, all tourists to Maldives are required to present a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 96 hours prior to their arrival and are subjected to thermal screening at the airport.

Maldives reopened its borders to international passengers on July 15, after nearly four months since the state halted issuing on-arrival visas on March 27. Guesthouses were permitted to resume operations and kick start local tourism on October 15.

The country currently records a total of 11,701 virus cases of which 773 are active cases, in addition to 10,883 recoveries and 38 deaths.

Although the majority of positive cases are recorded in the Greater Male’ Region, active virus cases are also present in 18 inhabited islands as well as 27 resorts across the archipelago.

On March 12, WHO classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. To date, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 46.8 million people and claimed over 1.2 million lives around the world. However, out of those infected, more than 33.7 million people have recovered.

