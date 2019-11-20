Council targets to plant 100,000 trees in Hoarafushi

H.A. Hoarafushi council has decided to plant 100,000 trees in the island as part of an effort to make the island greener.

The program was commenced by the Transport Minister Aishath Nahula, who is from the island, at a special ceremony in Hoarafushi yesterday evening.

Hoarafushi Council president Ibrahim Shakir stated to “Sun” that the program was aimed to create a greener airport area and that the council was targeting to plant 100,000 trees in the area before the airport opens.

The program is taken part by the nearby JA Manafaru resort, MTCC and different institutions of the island including schools and school children, according to Shakir.

