Corporate Maldives Business Expo 2020 Opens with increased business opportunities

The second edition of Corporate Maldives Business Expo has officially kicked off today at Dharubaaruge.

Focused on targeted learning, networking, building valuable new business relationships & finding partners that help business owners to take their business to the next level, Business Expo will be held from 23rd to 24th February at Dharubaaruge from 13:30 pm – 23:00 pm. Over 80 exhibitors have registered to take part in the expo while 1,200 visitors are expected to visit the two-day event.

Below are 7 reasons, why you should attend the Corporate Maldives Business Expo.

A 2-day expo of pure business networking

Corporate Maldives Business Expo will be attended by the entire business community. Over 150 business from different sectors will be there to network and create new business opportunities. The Expo will also introduce business profiles and new products & services to other businesses and consumers.

Features gold 100 companies in the Maldives

“GOLD 100” is a list leading 100 business entities in the Maldives, published by Corporate Maldives at the beginning of every year, in recognition of their exemplary work and success. The list is not a ranking business, and as such is published in alphabetical order. The companies are one of the most elite businesses in the Maldives and getting in touch with them is something you can do at the Business Expo to learn more about their success story and business portfolios.

It will identify the challenges and issues faced by Entrepreneurs

The Expo will host 4 different summits at Dharubaaruge within the 2 days. Leading professionals and aspiring figures will be present as panel speakers and will share their business success stories at the summit. The summit will also explore, ideate, collaborate and generate new approaches that respond to the ever-changing needs, challenges and aspirations of the young entrepreneur’s in the Maldives.

Maldives Women Summit

23rd February, Sunday (14:30 pm – 17:30 pm)

Maldives Women’s Summit 2020 is one of the four summits to be carried out at Corporate Maldives Business Expo 2020, which offers an exciting new platform, intended to empower women, women-led organizations & SMEs and brings together proficient women providing them with a zone to interact, network and share their success stories and challenges during their career path.

Maldives Tourism Professionals’ Summit

23rd February, Sunday (20:30 pm – 22:30 pm)

This is a unique conference with the industry professionals to network and share their knowledge in the industry. They will be speaking about industry challenges and the future of Maldives tourism. Summit is arranged in a way that the audience can interact with the summit speakers by asking questions during the summit.

Maldives Entrepreneur’s Summit

24th February, Monday (14:30 pm – 17:30 pm)

The summit aims to empower entrepreneurs in the Maldives with ground-breaking ideas and collaborations to solve major challenges, uncover new possibilities and develop revolutionary ideas and solutions, catalysing innovation.

Maldives Finance Professionals’ Summit

24th February, Monday (20:30 pm – 22:30 pm)

Maldives Finance Professionals Summit is a professional development event for professionals working in the finance sector, designed to discuss local and global issues relevant to the sector. The event targets professionals from across the financial sector including banking, Islamic finance, insurance, leasing and valuation.

