Coronavirus: SAFF Championship postponed to 2021

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has decided to postpone its upcoming tournaments due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The 13th edition of the SAFF Championship, which was scheduled to take place in September this year in Bangladesh, has been postponed to 2021 after an online meeting which featured the general secretaries of the member associations.

Regarding the other tournaments, such as the U-15 Championship, U-15 Women’s Championship & U-18 Women’s Championship, a decision will only be taken in the next review meeting which has been scheduled for September this year.

