“Cooperation is key to overcome the threat of COVID-19”, Minister Shahid

During an interview today with CNBC, Minister Shahid highlighted the importance of international cooperation and working in collaboration, to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

Tourism accounts for over a quarter of the country’s GDP. Minister Shahid informed that the impact of COVID-19 has been felt in the Maldives, weeks before the first positive case in the country had been confirmed. Minister stated that if current trends hold, the country is on the path to see an overall drop of 35% in tourist arrivals, which will lead to a shortfall in Government revenue between USD135.9 million and USD 446.6 million this year.

Minister Shahid also elaborated on the pressures on the health care facilities of the country and highlighted the need for more support in boosting health care facilities.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives