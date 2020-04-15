Constance Moofushi in Maldives gets new head

Constance Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Henri Arnulphy as general manager of Constance Moofushi in the Maldives. He took up his new responsibilities amid the extremely challenging times for the travel and tourism sector as the world is facing the Coronavirus crisis.

He has 13 years of professional background in the hospitality industry with previous experiences and knowledge gained in Mauritius at the beginning of his career, followed by Australia, China, UAE, and onboard a luxury yacht.

In January 2015, Arnulphy joined Constance Hotels & Resorts at the age of 26, where he was the resort manager of Constance Tsarabanjina, Madagascar, for three years. He then went to Constance Moofushi where he has been the resident manager for the last year.

