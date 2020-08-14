COMO Cocoa Island to Reopen September 1

COMO Cocoa Island, a private island resort in the Maldives, will officially reopen on September 1, 2020.

Last year, the resort underwent a major renovation that put a focus on wellbeing. To note: One-third of the private island is occupied by COMO Shambhala Retreat. Facilities are spread out to maximize feelings of privacy and quiet. There are only four treatment rooms, two of which have been expanded to accommodate couples. Or, guests can simply relax on the hammocks and swings strung from trees.

A new Pilates studio has been added, as well. The yoga studio, which sits in an elevated position to take in the lagoon views, is open-sided to allow for the natural flow of sea breezes. The hydrotherapy pool is now among the most significant such facilities in the Maldives, according to COMO Cocoa Island, and is used for specialized water-based treatments, including joint-mobilizing massage and injury-free exercise.

The Shambala Retreat’s spa manager will continue to design every guest program from the moment of arrival.

At the resort, there are just 34 overwater villas, all of which have been recast top-to-bottom with clean-lined, contemporary interiors by Singapore-based Lekker Architects. Natural materials have been used throughout, including kajan thatch roofing amd Maldivian coral rock walls. Some rooms have pools; all have platforms from which you can step directly into the lagoon. Every accommodation is supplied with COMO Shambhala’s aromatherapy-based, parabens-free body, bath and hair products. At the resort, there are just 34 overwater villas, all of which have been recast top-to-bottom with clean-lined, contemporary interiors by Singapore-based Lekker Architects. Natural materials have been used throughout, including kajan thatch roofing amd Maldivian coral rock walls. Some rooms have pools; all have platforms from which you can step directly into the lagoon. Every accommodation is supplied with COMO Shambhala’s aromatherapy-based, parabens-free body, bath and hair products.

To complement the wellness experience, COMO Shambhala Cuisine is available on all menus, allowing guests to maintain vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free diets during their stay. COMO Shambhala wellness juices, infusions and teas are also available for in-room dining. Other dining options at the resort’s casual Ufaa restaurant include Mediterranean, Indian and Maldivian cuisines, with a highlight being local seafood.

COVID-19 Update: On property, COMO will continue to adjust measures to remain in line with different government guidelines—including social distancing and temperature monitoring. In addition, hand sanitizer gels and disinfectant wipes are available in all public spaces and a la carte offerings only will be available the restaurants, with no buffets or shared dishes.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News