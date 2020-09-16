Colonel Rauf appointed as Defence Advisor to Malaysia

Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF)’s Colonel Ibrahim Rauf was appointed, on Friday, as the first-ever Defence Advisor from the Maldives to Malaysia.

The newly appointed Defence Advisor from the Maldives to Malaysia is tasked with fostering military ties between the two countries and facilitating education and training opportunities for the Maldivian military.

With the responsibilities of this post, Rauf will be stationed in Malaysia.

According to MNDF, Maldives fills the Defence Advisor post to India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in addition to Malaysia. The first-ever Defence Advisor was appointed from the Maldives to India.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News